Agnipath Protests: 140 FIRs Filed, 725 Arrests Made Amid Raging Demonstrations In Bihar

As massive protests and vandalism against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme continue in Bihar, the state police have now filed 140 FIRs in connection with the same. Clashes, vandalism, arson and stone-pelting incidents were reported from several districts across the state. The police have arrested 725 persons over the protests that turned violent over the past few days.

The police on Saturday continued action against the violent Agnipath protests in Bihar and took 725 people into custody. Meanwhile, more than a dozen police personnel have been injured in the attacks led by the protestors. According to officials, properties worth over Rs 300 to 400 crore including several trains have been destroyed by the agitators.

362 train services cancelled amid protests against Agnipath scheme

As per the latest information, 362 trains have been cancelled so far due to the growing protests in the state. Meanwhile, the protestors have set ablaze over 65 train coaches and engines across various railway stations. The police are now set to take further action on Sunday in the matter. Earlier, it was informed that the police were collecting CCTV footage and video evidence from various places to identify the culprits. Internet services were also suspended in many districts as heavy police forces are deployed in the violence-affected areas.

Protests over Agnipath scheme

In an attempt to calm the frayed tempers, the Centre issued a 'Myth vs Facts' document to address the concerns raised regarding the scheme. "The scheme will bring in new dynamism to the armed forces. It will help the forces bring in new capabilities and take advantage of the technical skills and fresh thinking of the youths... It will allow the youths to serve the nation," the Press Information Bureau said.

Referring to the financial package of around Rs 11.71 lakh to be given to each of the recruits at the end of the four-year tenure from the 'Seva Nidhi Package', it said that the scheme will provide financial independence to the youth. It even said that it will help them venture into entrepreneurship with a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police.

Fulfilling its promises, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. The MHA also informed that an additional three years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit will be provided to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. According to Defence Ministry, a 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.

