Agnipath Protests: Plea Filed In SC Seeking SIT Probe On Violence & Vandalism

With the country witnessing the violent demonstrations by misinformed protestors over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire about the damages caused to public property, including the Railways.

The petition, filed by a Delhi lawyer Vishal Tiwari, also sought directions to set up an expert committee under the chairmanship of a retired apex court judge to examine the Central government's Agnipath scheme and its impact on the national security and the Army.

Plea moved in Supreme Court seeking directions to setup a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to enquire about the violent protests against the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme launched by the Govt, and to enquire about the damage caused to the public property including that of Railways. pic.twitter.com/UOYDr9Xt0L — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

Protests & Arson across states over Agnipath scheme

Despite the government allaying all fears concerning the Agnipath scheme, widespread misinformed and aggressive protests were witnessed across states on Friday, with youth demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment programme. Incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting, and attacks on police personnel were seen in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana.

Many Army aspirants are unhappy with the changes introduced under the new recruitment scheme, particularly the length of service, lack of pension provisions and the age restriction that makes many of them ineligible. The protests continued for the third straight day, despite the Centre extending the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years.

Protesters also gathered at several railway stations where they burnt the train coaches, damaged cycles, benches, bikes, stalls, and later threw them on the railway tracks blocking and disrupting services. Earlier in the day, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw issued an appeal to protestors to not harm national property. Amid incidents of train arsons and ruckus erupting on railway stations, the Union Minister also suspected an alleged involvement of anti-social elements in the protests.

Features of Agnipath recruitment scheme

Under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Agniveers would be recruited for four-year tenures in all the cadre - Army, Air force, Navy. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits will go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers will be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance

Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits After 4 years, 25% will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakhs and will be provided skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

(Image: ANI/PTI)