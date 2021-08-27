Agra Constable Flaunts Gun & Talks About ‘Rangbaazi’ In Viral Video; Probe Ordered

In a bid to keep up with the latest social media trend, a police constable of Uttar Pradesh landed herself in trouble. A controversy erupted after UP Police constable, Priyanka Mishra used a police revolver in a video made for entertainment purposes, promoting UP as the state, popular for its crime.



As the video went viral, the UP Police faced a severe backlash on social media, where users questioned the moral code of conduct of police and slammed the video for promoting crime. In the viral video, lady constable Mishra was seen flashing a revolver on a Hindi dialogue popular amongst the people on social media. The Rangbaazi dialogue, says that people belonging to “Punjab and Haryana are infamous for the wrong reason, whereas people from UP should be feared from, since even kids in UP know how to fire a bullet.”

Watch the contentious video here--

UP woman constable attached to police lines for shooting a video flaunting revolver in uniform.



The hardworking cops of Uttar Pradesh! pic.twitter.com/Gfq0iQFez5 — Arjun Pandit (@arjuncalvin) August 26, 2021



The video has sparked a row since it shows a moral conundrum where a peacekeeper ( police constable) was seen propagating crime and unethical use of a revolver. After facing criticism from all ends, reportedly UP Police has vowed to take stringent action in the matter and has said the actions of the constable are against the moral code of conduct of the police. Netizens also expressed that personnel in uniform must maintain dignity and decorum. The incident was taken up by the senior officials after facing the heat of the netizens.



As per a TOI report, Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G has also ordered a departmental probe into the incident. It was also reported that the video was later deleted, however, it is still available on the net, since it had gone viral the TOI report quoted SSP Muniraj G saying that the constable was present in the room where revolvers were kept and she used one of the stock to film the video without the knowledge of seniors. It was not her service revolver, as she has not been allotted any by the department.



Constable Priyanka Mishra, who was previously deployed at MM gate Police station, has now been transferred to Police Lines, after her video stint.

