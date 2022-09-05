Case Filed After 13 Mafia-controlled Tractors Break Barricades At Toll Plaza In Agra

In a shocking incident of the sand mining mafia from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a recent incident has taken the administration and the police by a jolt after 13 alleged sand-laden tractors went on to break the barricades at a toll plaza in Agra without stopping.

The incident where the domination of the mining mafia is clearly visible took place during the night when the workers at the toll plaza on an Agra highway expected the first tractor to stop, however, it went on to break the barricade and sped away without stopping.

Similarly, the following 12 vehicles also crossed the barricade one by one without stopping or paying the toll charges. The workers standing at the plaza also used sticks to obstruct the path of the vehicles but to no use. The CCTV footage from the same has gone viral on the Internet which clearly shows the vehicles breaking away from the toll plaza.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Jajau Toll Plaza on the Agra Gwalior Highway on Sunday. Meanwhile, the police have also taken cognisance of the matter and started an investigation into it.

As per the latest information available, the tractors were returning from Gwalior toward Agra when they were they were supposed to stop at the toll plaza. However, in just a matter of 50 seconds, all 13 illegal sand-laden vehicles broke the barricades.

Notably, illegal sand mining has been rising in Chambal over time now and has started to become a matter of concern. Illegal mining is reportedly being carried out in the areas near the Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh border.



Image: Republic World