AgustaWestland Case: 15 Accused Including Christian Michel Named In CBI Chargesheet

In a breaking development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet naming the 15 accused including the name of Christian James Michel in the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scam. The charge sheet does not include the name of Former CAG Shashi Kant Sharma because Ministry of Defence has not given sanction as yet, according to top sources.

What is AgustaWestland scam?

The scam pertains to the deal for the procurement of VVIP helicopters for high-level politicians. It was alleged that bribes were paid to middlemen and even politicians in the procurement deal. The Congress-led UPA government in 2010 signed the contract worth Rs 3,600 crores to procure 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters.

The scam came to light in early 2013 when investigation began into allegations of bribery and corruption involving several senior officials and the helicopter manufacturer AgustaWestland surrounding the purchase of the new fleet of helicopters that were planned to be deployed to ferry the prime minister, president, and other such high-level dignitaries.

Michel is said to be one of the critical middlemen facilitating the deal. CBI had earlier alleged that firms of Michel received about 42.27 million euros for the purpose and the bribes were routed through his companies. He was extradited to India from UAE in 2018. It was also alleged that the then Chief of Indian Air Force SP Tyagi's recommended reduction in operational ceiling of the helicopters from 6000 meters to 4500 meters which brought AgustaWestland in the race. There are also reports that the Indian Air Force strongly opposed the changes but Tyagi went ahead with the changes after becoming the IAF chief and bribes have also been paid to Tyagi according to reports.

The scam was first unearthed in Italy when the CEO of AgustaWestland Bruno Spagnolini was arrested by Italian authorities on charges the company bribed middlemen to secure the deal with the Indian Air Force (IAF). Reports also stated that several politicians and bureaucrats allegedly accepted bribes to facilitate the deal, which was later cancelled in 2014 by the government.

