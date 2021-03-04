AgustaWestland Case: Court Rejects ED's Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Gautam Khaitan's Bail

On Thursday, a Delhi Court rejected the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking the cancellation of bail granted to AgustaWestland money laundering case accused Gautam Khaitan. While passing the order, Special Judge Arvind Kumar observed that the crime alleged on the part of the accused Gautam Khaitan by the ED is not serious enough to hold the bail of the accused.

"However, some further conditions need to be imposed on accused to avoid any chance of tampering of evidence or influencing the witnesses. The accused shall report to the ED office once a week. He shall not contact any witness of this case particularly Pareen Khan. It is made clear that the aforesaid conduct of the accused shall be considered, also at the time of considering the request of the accused for the permission to travel abroad, if made," the court stated in its order.

Enforcement Directorate alleged that Gautam Khaitan had tried to mislead the investigating agency as he said no to recognise the witness in the case- Pareen Khan in his 2014 statement, however, he recognised her as an old family friend of the accused in the year 2017-2018. Khaitan also tried to avoid the joining investigation from December 18, 2019, to December 21, 2019, in the name of a paucity of time. ED also claimed that Khaitan had tried all possible ways to ruin the investigation and had also asked the witness to destroy the Whatsapp chat. The accused had tutored her for presumable questions during the ongoing investigation. The ED also alleged that the Khaitan had been forcing Pareen to stay out of the country so that she could not join the investigation. He has been in constant touch with her so that he can mould the picture of the case accordingly, ED argued.

ED on Gautam Khaitan's role in AgustaWestland case

The ED claimed that Gautam Khaitan had used various shell companies in his name to launder the proceeds of crime arising out of 12 VVIP helicopter deals between the Government of India and AgustaWestland. Khaitan is involved in laundering proceeds of crime in the AgustaWestland case and ED has enough proof to prove his deed.

However, Khaitan's lawyers, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra and Advocate Pramod Luthra informed the court that the accused has been cooperating with the investigating agency from the day when he was granted bail for the first time (January 9, 2015). The advocate claimed that Khaitan attended all the court hearings in the last five years. Responding to ED's claim, the lawyers said that in any of the complaints/supplementary complaints filed by the ED, Pareen Khan had not been cited as a witness. Therefore, "there was no reason for the accused to influence her."

(with inputs from ANI)

