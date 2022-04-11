AgustaWestland Case: Court Takes Cognizance Of Chargesheet Against Ex-CAG Sharma

In a key development, a Special CBI Court on Monday took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case pertaining to the Rs. 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar of Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court took cognisance of the chargesheet filed against former Defence Secretary and former CAG Shashi Kant Sharma.

Four IAF personnel who were involved in the testing of the VVIP choppers are also named in the chargesheet. All the accused persons are summoned to appear before the court on April 28.

It is pertinent to note that Shashi Kant Sharma belongs to the 1976 batch of IAS (Bihar Cadre) and joined the Ministry of Defence in 2003 as Joint Secretary (Air). He is claimed to be the key person who initiated the AgustaWestland VVIP purchase and he became DG (Acquisition) in the year 2007.

CBI seeks sanctions to prosecute ex-CAG Shashi Kant Sharma, others

Earlier in September 2020, the CBI had sought prosecution sanction from the Centre to chargesheet Sharma, who served as the joint secretary in the Ministry of Defence when the Rs 3,600 crore contract was discussed.

Alongside Sharma, the agency had also sought sanctions to prosecute former Air Vice Marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar, former deputy chief test pilot SA Kunte, Wing Commander (Retd) Thomas Mathew, and Group Captain (Retd) N Santosh.

The Congress-led UPA government in 2010 signed the contract worth Rs 3,600 crore to procure 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters. It was alleged that bribes were paid to middlemen and even politicians in the procurement.