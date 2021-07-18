AgustaWestland Chopper Scam Accused Christian Michel Files Fresh Bail Plea Before Delhi HC

The AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam accused middleman Christian Michel James filed a fresh bail application before Delhi High Court on Sunday. James has requested for bail in both CBI and ED cases registered against him in connection with the 3,700 crore VVIP chopper scandal.

Last month, the Delhi court had dismissed the bail application of Christian Michel stating that “no case is made out for grant of bail on medical grounds.” The court had perused Michel’s medical status report filed by the jail authorities and stated that he was getting proper treatment there.

The court also expressed displeasure over a letter written by the British High Commission asking it to consider Michel’s medical condition while deciding the bail application. “Such direct communication from a third party is not permissible and if anyone has any grievance or wants to attend court proceedings, he may move the appropriate application," the bench ruled.

In his bail plea, Michel had asserted that his detention, deportation, and custody are illegal and that he was already acquitted by courts in Italy on similar charges.

Stating that the charges against Michel are of serious nature, the court dismissed his bail application. It also stated that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Michel and his conduct in the jail is not satisfactory for grant of bail.

What is the AgustaWestland scam?

The scam pertains to the deal for the procurement of VVIP helicopters for high-level politicians. It was alleged that bribes were paid to middlemen and even politicians in the procurement deal. The Congress-led UPA government in 2010 signed the contract worth Rs 3,600 crores to procure 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters.

The scam came to light in early 2013 when the investigation began into allegations of bribery and corruption involving several senior officials and the helicopter manufacturer AgustaWestland surrounding the purchase of the new fleet of helicopters that were planned to be deployed to ferry the prime minister, president, and other such high-level dignitaries.

Christian Michel seeks bail

Michel is said to be one of the critical middlemen facilitating the deal. CBI had earlier alleged that firms of Michel received about 42.27 million euros for the purpose and the bribes were routed through his companies. He was extradited to India from UAE in 2018.

After spending a few days in the custody of both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, he was sent to judicial custody on January 5, 2019. Since then, he has been languishing in Tihar jail as both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court dismissed his bail petition.