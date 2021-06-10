AgustaWestland Deal: ED Hits Out At 'pressure Tactics' In Case Against Christian Michel

At a time when the Indian government is all in for deporting Mehul Choksi to India, the Enforcement Directorate is in full assault mode against AgustaWestland deal case alleged middleman Christian Michel James.

The Enforcement Directorate has dumped the claims made by Michel alleging that he is being deprived of his legal rights.

In its response filed before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, the ED says, "the applicant has been duly defended by a team of lawyers. Additionally, the applicant is being represented by a team of reputed counsels who are well versed with criminal laws along with his foreign lawyer Rosemary Paterzi. Further, the applicant is also being advised by his brother, who is a barrister at law in UK."

The ED in its response further claimed that the letter written by the Counselor to the court is merely a "pressure tactic" and was written on the "influence" of Michel.

"the communication by the High Commission is at the influence of the accused and the same is done to influence the court proceedings," said Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh before the court.

"They (Christian Michael's legal team) are making pressure on various forums," Singh added.

The financial watchdogs say that Michel miserably failed to prove his case and that the consular access not denied to him.

The court will now pronounce its order on the applications filed by Michel for submitting some additional documents and also his bail plea on June 18.

The two applications were moved by Michel through his lawyer Aljo K Joseph and the matter was being heard by Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar.

The family of Christian Michel, based in the UK and France, on Thursday expressed concern for his well-being amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India and urged the British government to intervene on behalf of the VVIP chopper scam accused of being held in Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

Alaric and Alois Michel, the sons of the British middleman who was extradited to India from the UAE over a controversial helicopter deal, said they were increasingly concerned for their father's well-being amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country's prisons and his medical condition involving kidney stones.