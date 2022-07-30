AgustaWestland Scam: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To 4 Ex-IAF Officers Named In Case

In the latest development in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to four former IAF officers in the case. The Special CBI court on Saturday granted bail to former Air Vice Marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar, former deputy chief test pilot S A Kunte, Wing Commander (Retd) Thomas Mathew, and Group Captain (Retd) N Santosh. The 4 officers were named in the supplementary charge sheet filed by CBI in the case. The matter has been slated for further hearing on August 27.

In September 2020, the CBI had sought prosecution sanction from the government to chargesheet the four officers along with Shashi Kant Sharma, who served as the joint secretary in the Ministry of Defence when the Rs 3,600 crore contract was discussed. In March, the agency filed a supplementary chargesheet against the former CAG and the retired officials. Sharma is said to be the man who initiated the AgustaWestland VVIP purchase and he became DG (Acquisition) in the year 2007.

Special CBI court at Rouse Avenue granted bail to 4 former IAF officers. They are named in the supplementary charge sheet filed by CBI in the Augusta Westland Chopper Deal case. They were summoned by the court. — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

What is the AgustaWestland scam?

In 2010, the Congress-led UPA government signed a contract worth Rs 3,600 crore to procure 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters. It was alleged that bribes were paid to middlemen and even politicians in the procurement.

The scam was first unearthed in Italy when the CEO of AgustaWestland , Bruno Spagnolini was apprehended by Italian authorities on charges the company bribed middlemen to secure the deal with the Indian Air Force (IAF). In 2013, an investigation was initiated into allegations of bribery and corruption involving several senior officials and the helicopter manufacturer AgustaWestland.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in September 2020, filed a chargesheet naming the 15 accused including Christian James Michel in the VVIP Chopper scam. Michel is said to be one of the critical middlemen facilitating the deal. It was also alleged that the then Chief of Indian Air Force SP Tyagi's recommended a reduction in the operational ceiling of the helicopters from 6000 meters to 4500 meters which brought AgustaWestland into the race. CBI had earlier alleged that firms of Michel received about 42.27 million euros for the purpose and the bribes were routed through his companies. He was extradited to India from UAE in 2018.