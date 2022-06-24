Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, BSF ADG Reviews Security Situation Along J&K Border

With Amaranth Yatra set to begin on June 30, ADG BSF (Western Command) visited the Jammu border to review security situation and provided directions to focus on drone and tunnel threats from Pakistan.

IPS, Additional Director General P V Ramasastry (Western Command) visited Jammu Frontier to review preparations for Amarnath Yatra. While D K Boora, IG BSF Jammu provided a detailed presentation on the general security scenario in AOR.

Samba/ Kathua borders were visited by ADG BSF P V Ramasastry who took stock of the security situation and operational preparedness of field formations. A special emphasis was given on the tunnel and Drone threats posed by Pak Drones abetting Smuggling of Weapons/Narcotics from across the border to Indian Territory.

Amarnath Yatra

In early June, Jammu and Kashmir administration issued the do's and don'ts for the 43-day-long annual Amarnath pilgrimage. Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Nitishwar Kumar specified precautionary measures and urged devotees to "go on a morning walk daily and practice breathing exercises" to keep themselves fit at the high altitudes.

The Yatra will conclude on August 11, 2022, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Nitishwar Kumar had told ANI, "The pilgrims who have done their registrations and are planning to do the same, must do the morning or evening walk for nearly 4 to 5 hours daily. This is a necessity to keep oneself fit as one comes at a very high altitude. The holy cave is at 12,700 ft while you do have to cross 14,000 or 15,000 ft in your way. Also, practice deep breathing exercises as there are oxygen shortages at such high altitudes."

"The temperature dips to nearly 5 degrees when it rains during the yatra. So do bring your warm clothes with you keeping this in mind. Do bring a walking stick, jacket, and eatables. Keep hydrating yourself to avoid dehydration," he added.

Meanwhile, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Manoj Joshi has written to the Chief Secretaries of Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Odisha to ensure that the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra and upcoming Amarnath Yatra and Rath Yatra are conducted in a manner so as to ensure high levels of cleanliness.

Image: ANI/PTI