UP: Security Beefed Up In Bareilly & Moradabad; Drones Used To Keep Vigil, Says ADG

In light of the recent incidents of violence, the Uttar Pradesh police maintained a strict vigil in sensitive areas and is also conducting flag march to bring the people into confidence. Bareilly ADG Raj Kumar informed that over the last two weeks, prayers were held peacefully in the city, without any compromise to law and order.

A heavy police force has been deployed in Bareilly, Moradabad, and surrounding areas and drones are being used to keep a check on all pockets of the city.

"In the last two weeks, prayers were held peacefully in the city and we will ensure the same today. We have deployed a heavy police force in Bareilly, Moradabad, and nearby areas. On the ground level, we held dialogues with spiritual leaders, assured them all, and also addressed their grievances," the ADG told Republic TV.

"All police personnel has been briefed. We are using advanced techniques to keep a vigil. We have deployed at least two drones in every police station area. We have also installed CCTV in sensitive areas," he added.

Kumar said the police have been taking out flag marches in many sensitive areas over the past weeks to bring the public into confidence about their safety and security.

CM Yogi warns of bulldozer action against miscreants

Following the violence witnessed across several cities, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a strong message, vowing to set an example for the miscreants who are trying to spoil the atmosphere in the state. CM Yogi said 'bulldozer action' against criminals and mafia will continue, and the interests of poor and innocent will be protected.

"The conspirators/accused will be identified and arrested at the earliest. Legal action will be taken against such people under NSA or Gangster Act. Bulldozer action against criminals/mafia will continue. No action will be taken on the house of a poor even by mistake," he said.

Meanwhile, over 357 miscreants have been arrested till Thursday in connection with violence in UP. The Uttar Pradesh police on June 10 arrested 48 protesters from Saharanpur, 68 from Prayagraj, 50 protesters from Hathras, 28 protesters from Ambedkarnagar, 25 from Moradabad, and 8 protesters from Firozabad for engaging in mass protests that led to clashes with police. Incidents of arson were also reported during the riots, in which many police personnel suffered injuries.