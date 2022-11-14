Before Gyanvapi Hearing, 3 Suspected Miscreants Held From Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Area

A big security threat was reported ahead of the crucial Gyanvapi case hearing as three suspects were caught from Kashi Vishwanath Dham's gate number 4. As per the initial details, the security agency has claimed that these three suspects were planning a major conspiracy to disrupt the law and order ahead of court proceedings. Security has been heightened at all the gates present in the area.

It is pertinent to mention that the Varanasi fast-track court will be hearing the plea asking permission to allow the worship of a "Shivling". The Hindu side has put forward three demands-- permission to worship, handing over the Gyanvapi complex to Hindus, and barring the entry of the Muslims in the premises. The hearing which was posted for November 8 was moved forward to November 14 as the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra Pandey was on leave.

Court to Pronounce Verdict On Plea Seeking 'shivling' Worship

A fast-track court will today pronounce its verdict on the petition seeking permission to allow worship of the "Shivling" claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. On October 27, the court reserved its order after hearing arguments from both sides.

On May 24, plaintiff Kiran Singh, who is general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, filed the suit in the Varanasi district court seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi complex, handing over the complex to the Sanatan Sangh and permission to offer prayers at the "Shivling".

On May 25, district court Judge A K Vishvesh ordered the transfer of the suit to a fast-track court. Varanasi district magistrate, police commissioner, Anjuman Intezamia Committee that is managing the Gyanvapi mosque, and Vishwanath Temple Trust were made respondents in the suit.

On April 26, a lower court (civil judge-senior division) that was earlier hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily worship of idols of Hindu deities on the mosque's outer walls had ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex and the Hindu side had claimed a "Shivling" was found during the exercise.

However, the Muslim side has maintained that the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the "wazookhana" reservoir where devotees carry out ablutions before offering 'namaz'.

The Supreme Court transferred the case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge on May 20, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer with an experience in over 25-30 years handles the case.