Ahead of the Varanasi court's final verdict on the Gyanvapi mosque case, one of the earliest petitioners in the case, Sohan Lal, who believes that the mosque was built on a Hindu temple, spoke to Republic and asserted, "We believe in the judiciary and we will get our right." Another resident, during a conversation with Republic, lashed out at those who are opposed to conducting surveys inside the mosque and said, "Country runs through the constitution. However, some people only accept the constitution only when the decision is in alignment with their interests."

"They are opposing the survey because once the survey will happen, things will come out in our favour," another resident, who believes that Gyanvapi is a temple, told Republic. "Hindu community always respect judiciary, constitution, however, another community do not," he went on to add. Laxmi Devi, one of the 5 woman petitioners who has demanded permission to go inside the mosque and pray, spoke to the Republic and said, "Survey should happen. Truth should come out. Muslims are opposing the survey. According to us, Gyanvapi is a temple." Notably, the court will announce will pronounce the final order on May 12 at 12 pm.

'100% sure of evidence'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on May 11, Uttar Pradesh-based social activist Ram Prasad Singh exuded confidence about the evidence in the Gyanvapi mosque case. RP Singh provided evidence to the petitioners who moved a local court on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

Social activist RP Singh said, “There are proper shreds of evidence of Hindu idols inside the mosque premises. The photographs are 30-year-old and they are identical to the Gyanvapi mosque. The western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque demonstrates the Hindu archetype and if we go inside the mosque, we will be able to find broken pieces of Shiva Lingas and idols of our gods.”

RP Singh further added, “The court can either rely on these photographs or can remove barricades and examine the mosque. I am 100% sure of them being identical. Based on this evidence, the court-appointed officials and lawyers to inspect the Mosque along with a plea seeking access to the Hindu Temple behind it.”

Order passed to survey Gyanvapi Mosque

A plea was submitted before the court to perform daily worship of the Hindu deities, whose idols are located on the outer walls of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Presently, the devotees are allowed access to the Shringar Gauri Temple only on Chaitra Navratri. The plea was filed on the basis of the argument that the Shringar Gauri has been existing at the spot since time immemorial and asked the court to ascertain the same. The petitioners representing the Kashi Vishwanath temple are claiming that the Mosque resides on the land belonging to the Hindus whereas the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid has argued against it.

The Mosque management committee on Sunday moved the district court against the survey and also asked for the removal of the current court commissioner - Ajay Kumar Mishra.