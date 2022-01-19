Delhi Police Rules Out Threat In 2 Unclaimed Bags Found At Trilokpuri Metro; 'bag Lifting'

Update:

Providing an update on the bags recovered, Delhi Police informed that it was a case of 'bag lifting' and that a laptop was recovered from the bag that was found abandoned in Trilokpuri. Further, Delhi Police revealed that the teams had arrived on the spot and had ruled out any suspicions over the bag as it was a case of theft, adding that the owner had been contacted and that he would pick up his belongings from the police station. A laptop and the person's personal belongings were recovered from the bag, Delhi Police informed speaking to the media.

Days after an unattended bag containing an IED device was located at Ghazipur flower market, the Delhi Police on January 19 found two unidentified bags in east Delhi's Trilokpuri. Triggering a bomb scare, the police said that concerns could be eased out only after the bomb squad arrived to initiate an investigation on two unclaimed bags at Metro pillar number 59.

While the Delhi Police teams along with the fire department vehicle are present on the spot, the authorities have been evacuating the surrounding area. Sources confirmed to Republic TV that the Delhi Police had received a call in the afternoon regarding two bags following which officials rushed to the spot and had cordoned off the area.

Delhi IED investigation

According to police sources, after a Special Cell of Delhi police failed to find clues about the suspects in the IED, the team is now collecting mobile and SIM card data used near Ghazipur. The police are carrying out enquiries on shops near the Mandi area along with the shops in the areas adjacent to Ghaziabad. The investigation team are also analysing the CCTV footage obtained from the cameras placed in the market.

Meanwhile, after the IED was found at Ghazipur Flower Market, the Delhi Police have fortified areas in and around Rajpath. New Delhi DCP Deepak Yadav has said that multi-layer security cover, facial recognition systems (FRS) and over 300 CCTVs have been installed as a part of the security measures. Apart from the terror threat ahead of Republic TV, the rise in cases of COVID-19 is also a major challenge for the force, the officer said.