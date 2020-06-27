Ahmed Patel Grilled By ED For 8 Hours In Sterling Biotech Case; Slams Centre Over Probe

After being questioned by Enforcement directorate for eight hours, Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel, on Saturday said that he has replied to all questions asked by the ED, in connection with the Sterling Biotech case. He added that the Centre was busy fighting the Opposition instead of China, poverty, unemployment and Coronavirus. Maintaining that he did nothing wrong, he said he was ready for further investigations. He will be questioned again on Tuesday by ED team on Tuesday, report sources.

"Modiji and Amit Shahji's guests had come. They asked questions, which I have replied. I feel sad for these people who are fighting the Opposition instead of China - which is occupying our land. Instead of fighting Coronavirus, unemployment, poverty, they are fighting the Opposition. These people are not able to digest power and let the law do its job - when one has not done anything wrong, there is no reason to be afraid. One who lives in glass houses must beware of stones," he said to reporters outside his residence.

Earlier in the day, donned in full PPE, a team of ED officials visited senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's residence in Delhi to question him in connection with the Sandesara brothers money laundering case. The three-member team reached Patel's home at 23, Mother Teresa Crescent in central Delhi to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Patel had skipped summons previously citing the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines that advise senior citizens to stay indoors. ED had agreed to his request and subsequently informed him that they will send an investigating officer to him for questioning.

On June 8, top sources in ED confirmed that Congres Treasurer Ahmed Patel’s son - Faisel Patel and his son-in-law - Irfan Siddiqui have confessed that they knew Chetan Sandesara - younger brother of the Sterling Biotech Ltd Director - Nitin Sandesara. Both were questioned for their link to the Sandesaras by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since 2019. The ED is currently probing into the Sandesaras for cheating Indian banks to the tune of over Rs 14,500 crore. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR in 2017 for fraud of Rs 5383 crores against Sterling Biotech Ltd and its promoters, as per ANI.

As per reports, the Sterling Biotech Ltd promoters - Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara and Dipti Sandesara have cheated a consortium of banks led by Andhra Bank, UCO Bank, State Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Bank of India, by availing loans of around Rs 9000 crores from the banks' foreign branches. The Sandesaras used overseas companies of the Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL) group and diverted these funds for non-mandated purposes through domestic as well as offshore entities, as per reports. The ED has attached properties worth Rs 9778 crore of the SBL group in the same bank fraud case.

