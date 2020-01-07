Ahmedabad: 10 Injured In Violent Clash Between ABVP And NSUI Members

Over 10 people were left injured in a clash between the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members that took place in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. A clash between the 2 students' union occurred when the NSUI workers were protesting against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi outside the ABVP office in Ahmedabad. The state police later resorted to lathi-charge to send away the crowd.

NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan released an official statement and condemned the incident. He also went on to accuse the BJP of 'autocratic behaviour'. He further stated that it resulted in another similar event where the NSUI workers were brutally beaten.

"The real face of this government has now been unveiled and is working against constitutional values. It is time that the country stands together against these fascist forces," he said.

The Congress also condemned the violence and demanded strict and quick action against the responsible people. The party called the protest a 'deplorable act by ABVP goons' on their official Twitter handle.

The Ahmedabad clash comes days after 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.

Violence at JNU

Republic TV accessed videos in which masked goons can be seen going on a rampage. In another video, Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students' union can be seen injured. In the video, she is heard saying, "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

Meanwhile, the students union of JNU has alleged that the attack has been done by the ABVP. Releasing a statement, the JNUSU said, "Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars."

"Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus," the JNUSU said in its statement.

(With inputs from ANI)