Ahead Of Trump's India Visit, Ahmedabad Police Advises Hotels To Beef Up Security

As the much-speculated visit of US President Donald Trump to India approaches, the Ahmedabad Police has issued an advisory to all hotel and restaurant owners to tighten the security at their premises. The hotels and restaurants have also been advised to maintain a guest list and share the details of the same with the government and state police.

"Hotels are advised to maintain their CCTV, metal detectors and guest list. After check-in of customers, hotel management should share the details with government and state police through a software," Ahmedabad Police said.

Security tightened at hotels & restaurants

While speaking to News Agency ANI, Narendra Somani, President of Hotel and Restaurant Association said, "Police has advised us to tighten the security of all hotels and restaurants ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad," he said.

"Its a matter of pride for all of us that Prime Minister Modi and Trump together chose Ahmedabad for an event. As president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, I appeal to all members to follow the police instructions and make this visit successful," he added.

Around two lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 24. Somani stated, "Foreign guests are traveling to Ahmedabad in a large number due to Trump's visit. Their passports and other details should be matched properly as per current advice by city police."

Trump, who will be on a two-day visit to India, along with First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad along the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was held in Texas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year.

