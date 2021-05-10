Ahmednagar Police Recover Remdesivir Stock Worth Over Rs 11 Lakh; Accused Held

As India continues to battle against the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 infection, the Police has busted a black marketing racket in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. As per Ahmednagar Police, the black marketeers were not only selling Remdesevir at Rs 35,00 but were also hoarding large stocks of the drug. As per reports, stocks worth more than Rs 11 lakh have been recovered by Ahmednagar Police and 4 accused have also been arrested.

Maharashtra: Police bust Remdesevir black marketing racket

Earlier on May 6, 3 people were arrested in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Wednesday for trying to illegally sell Remdesivir and 10 vials of the anti-COVID-19 drug were seized from them, police said. They were nabbed in Nandura town of the district after the local crime branch laid a trap following a tip-off, the police said in a release. The police booked them under relevant sections of the IPC and other laws, the release said.

On April 30, 6 people were arrested in Latur in Maharashtra for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, which is reportedly in short supply amid a spike in cases, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a man was held from a wedding hall, and his questioning led to the arrest of five of his associates, an MIDC police station official said. "Two vials of Remdesivir were recovered from the gang. They planned to sell each for Rs 25,000," he added.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On Sunday, May 9, Maharashtra recorded 48,401 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 51,01,737. At present, there are 6,15,783 active cases in the State. With 60,226 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 44,07,818. In a heartening development, Mumbai too recorded only 2403 new cases.

572 deaths including 68 from Mumbai, 50 from Kalyan Dombivali, 49 from Nashik, 45 from Nagpur, 31 from Latur, and 25 from Pune were reported on Sunday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 310 occurred in the last 48 hours, 126 in the last week, and 136 from the period before. Until now, a total of 75,849 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 2,94,38,797 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 36,96,896 persons are under home quarantine, 26,939 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 17.33 per cent, 86.4 per cent and 1.49 per cent respectively.

(with inputs from PTI)

(Image: ANI, Republicworld.com)