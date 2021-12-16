AIADMK Allowed To Appeal Against Verdict Quashing Veda Nilayam Acquisition; Case Adjourned

In a relief for AIADMK on Wednesday, the Madras High Court allowed it to appeal against the single-judge bench order quashing the acquisition of late J Jayalalithaa's home 'Veda Nilayam'. The division bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup was hearing a plea filed by AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Law Minister CV Shanmugam. Located in the Poes Garden locality of Chennai, this house was the hub of political activities for more than two decades since Jayalalithaa took over as the AIADMK general secretary.

'Veda Nilayam' was occupied by Sasikala until she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in February 2017. While the erstwhile AIADMK government had taken over this house in 2020 to create a memorial for the late CM, this decision was quashed by a single-judge bench of the Madras HC on November 24. It ordered the state government to hand over the property to her brother Jayakumar's children Deepa and Deepak, who are her legal heirs within a period of three weeks.

During the hearing, J Deepak's counsel SL Sudarsanam argued that Shanmugam had no locus standi to appeal as the acquisition was made by the state government and not an individual. While granting the petitioner leave to appeal, it adjourned the matter to December 20. At the same time, it clarified that whether AIADMK will be entitled to any relief shall be decided only after hearing the appeal on merits.

Jayalalithaa's niece takes possession of the house

After taking possession of the late Jayalalithaa's 'Veda Nilayam' residence on December 10, her niece Deepa Jayakumar delved into the condition of the house. She said, "Today we went to the Collectorate and collected the keys from the Collector and then, we came here. The government officials were here, they opened the house. They opened all the rooms and showed us. But there was no electricity when we came and so, we were not able to exactly take down all the valuables".