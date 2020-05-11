AIADMK Workers Allegedly Set Minor Girl Ablaze As Revenge Against Her Father; She Succumbs

A 14-year-old girl who was set ablaze allegedly by two AIADMK District Functionaries as an act of revenge against her father succumbed to the injuries on Monday morning at the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH) at Mundiyambakkam. The minor girl had suffered 80 percent burn injuries. The Villupuram police have arrested the two functionaries-- G Murugan and K Kaliyaperumal in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway.

About the incident

The incident took place at the Sirumadurai colony on Sunday morning. According to sources, the AIADMK functionaries have had personal animosity with the victim's father Jayabalu for several years. On Sunday, the two functionaries' associates had slapped Jayabalu's son over a petty quarrel. When Jayabalu went to the police station to lodge a complaint against them for hitting his son, the two functionaries allegedly entered his house where his daughter was alone. They tied her hands and stuffed a cloth in her mouth. After verbally abusing her, the duo poured petrol on her face and lit it to "teach her father a lesson."

Brinda Adige's statement

Activist Brinda Adige while speaking to the Republic TV called the incident "shocking and horrific". She said, "We need to call out the iniquity in which they have done something like this because they know they can get away or probably they have got away in the past. And again and again, we see, if there is any kind of revenge to be taken, it is done on children and on women."

She further added, "These two people are somebody who have done this because they have a political cloth. They have political power. And they know that the police are not going to register any case against them. So, it is important that the ruling party should see that even if they are their own workers and even if they are very important people in the so-called party, an FIR is registered today. An arrest is made today. These people should rot in jail for the rest of their lives. If you ask me, I would give them that penalty."

