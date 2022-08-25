AIADMK HQ Attack In Chennai: Cases Against O Panneerselvam & Others Transferred To CB-CID

A case registered against AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his aides PH Manoj Pandian and R Vaithilingam for various offences including the one related to the theft case have been transferred to Tamil Nadu's Crime Branch CID for further probe. The case pertains to the attack and ransacking of the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai on July 11.

The government advocate informed the Madras High Court of this development when the writ petition from AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam came up for hearing today, August 25. The plea sought the court's direction to the Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and city police commissioner to transfer the probe on the four cases related to the violent incident on July 11 to the CBI or any other special investigation team.

Petitioner Shanmugam claimed that Panneerselvam, along with 200 hooligans with deadly weapons trespassed into the party office on July 11 and attacked the people manning it and other party cadres. He also alleged that office equipment was damaged and important documents and valuable items kept in the office were taken away.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is the Villupuram district secretary of the party, alleged that cops present at the spot remained silent spectators. Claiming that Tamil Nadu police would not hold the probe in the right direction, he sought the case to be transferred to the CBI.

During the hearing, the government lawyer told Justice N Sathish Kumar that the DGP has transferred the case to CB-CID. The matter has been adjourned till September 19.

On July 11, clashes broke out between the supporters of Panneerselvam and EK Palaniswami at the AIADMK HQ, even as a special meeting of its general council, picked the latter as its chief, expelling Panneerselvam.

However, a single judge bench of the High Court declared the July 11 meeting and decision taken by it invalid, against which the Palaniswami camp has moved an appeal.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI