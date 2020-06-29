AIADMK Member Abuses & Hits Cops At Salem Toll After Being Asked To Show E-pass; WATCH

In a blatant misuse of power, an AIADMK member was caught picking a fight with cops on duty at a toll gate in Salem. In a series of videos accessed by Republic TV, Arjunan, who is also a former MP of the DMK party in Tamil Nadu, can be seen verbally abusing and physically assaulting a cop on duty.

The entire incident unfolded after Arjunan was stopped by a policeman on duty near Salem's checkpoint who sought an e-pass from him as per the lockdown guidelines. The ex-MP, however, took offence to being stopped and was seen behaving rudely with the cops arguing with them. At one point in time, he even got out of his car and pushed and kicked an officer on duty.

A scuffle broke out between the police and the ex-MP, shortly after which his supporters tried to interject between the cops and him. As per sources, Arjunan did not possess necessary documents and an e-pass which has been made mandatory by the Tamil Nadu Government if a vehicle wants to pass through districts in the state.

While the former MP has violated several rules of the IPC and CRPC including causing a public nuisance, verbal abuse, obstructing a government officer from performing his duty, attacking with an intent to cause injury, and even threatening to murder, no case has been filed against the AIADMK member yet.

Read: Two More Cases Of Police Brutality Emerge From Tamil Nadu Amid Tuticorin Custodial Deaths

Read: Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-day COVID-19 Tally With 3509 New Cases