AIADMK woman Neta Manhandled By DMK Cadre At Chief MK Stalin's Gram Sabha Meeting

In a shocking incident in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu, a woman was manhandled by DMK cadre during a Gram Sabha meeting of MK Stalin. The incident happened in Devarayapuram in Thondamuthur, when the woman identified as Poongudi - AIADMK women’s wing president. The woman allegedly asked Stalin as to why is he conducting gram sabha meeting in Coimbatore if he doesn't know the area well. Stalin responded by asking who she is, to which the woman answered - "I am an Indian citizen."

Moreover, after the woman revealed her hometown, the DMK chief told the crowd that AIADMK Minister and Thondamuthur MLA SP Velulmani had sent her. She was then attacked by DMK cadre who dragged the women out of the meeting. She was also attacked by DMK cadre outside the venue. While the police tries to escort the woman, DMK cadre can be heard raising slogans against AIADMK.

DMK's campaign

Flagging issues in sectors like agriculture and education, the DMK launched campaign titled "werejectadmk", and urged people to defeat the AIADMK in the elections. In a video, DMK chief Stalin said that senior party functionaries will visit over 16,000 villages and wards to conduct "gram sabhas" where resolutions will be adopted against the AIADMK government as part of the campaign. The DMK, out of power since 2011, is making a full-throttled bid to storm back and dethrone the AIADMK. Stalin has also stated that celebrities such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan are being forced to join politics and launch parties to ensure that DMK does not win the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Stalin, who is eyeing his maiden CM-term, has declared that his party will win 200+ seats in the polls. It is to be noted that Prashant Kishor and his team IPAC have been roped in for DMK's campaign.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that the launch of his political party will be in January. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

