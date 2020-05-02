AIMIM Corporator Threatens Police Personnel In Hyd; BJP, Congress Demand Action

In one of the very few occasions when rival parties BJP and Congress echo similar sentiments over a certain issue, the two parties have demanded strong action against the AIMIM Corporator Mohammad Murtaza for threatening and manhandling two police personnel on Thursday who were trying to uphold the lockdown protocol.

Speaking to ANI, Uttam Kumar Reddy, President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), said, "Basically AIMIM does opportunistic politics, they were allied with us when we were in power in Telangana and when we were out of power they allied with the party which came to power."

"Because a lot of their politics is based on 'Dadagiri' and use of police force, I am not surprised at that incident because such incidents have been taking place and we appeal to the government that they should take action as per law," he added.

BJP MLA N Ramchander Rao has alleged that the state government is unable to control the AIMIM leaders.

"The AIMIM Corporator has gone to an extent to even manhandle police officer, for a silly reason he threatened police. Very belatedly Hyderabad police registered a case against him after the video went viral on social media. I think this is not the first incident, there are several incidents in Hyderabad's old city where the AIMIM leaders take the support of MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi," Rao said.

"They are not following the lockdown rules and moreover who so ever is trying to implement lockdown is being threatened. Policemen are being threatened openly in public, this is a small incident. There are several other incidents that took place where the officials, police personnel, municipal staff are being threatened by the AIMIM party. Telangana government doesn't seem to be bothering about it," he added.

About the incident:

The Hyderabad police have registered a case against the AIMIM corporator for obstructing two policemen from discharging their duty near the mosque in the Chavni area on Thursday. According to the reports, the cops had asked for a closure of the mosque citing COVID-19 threat to which Murtaza arrived at the spot and threatened the police personnel by asking the permission orders for the closure of the mosque. He was even seen manhandling the police personnel when they tried to hide their badge while a few onlookers were shooting the video.

(With ANI inputs)