UP Self-immolation Case: AIMIM, Cong Leaders Booked For Instigating Mother-daughter Duo

On Friday, AIMIM district leader in Amethi, Kadir Khan and Congress leaders Aasma, Anup Patel, and Sultan allegedly instigated the mother-daughter duo for self-immolation outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office in Lucknow.

Taking cognisanze of the incident, the UP Police on Saturday arrested AIMIM leader Kadir and one other accused in connection with the case. Speaking to ANI, Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner said that departmental action will be initiated against the suspended police personnel.

"It has come to light that it was done as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people played key role in instigating the women. We have registered FIR against four persons including an AIMIM leader Kadir Khan and Congress leader Anup Patel," Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner todl ANI.

Additionally, a Sub-Inspector, a Head Constable and 2 Constables have been suspended for negligence on duty.

READ: UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls for concerted strategy for combating COVID-19, communicable diseases

READ: Uttar Pradesh: Female foetus found dumped in Noida village

The incident took place on the evening of July 17, when a woman and her daughter from Amethi attempted self-immolation in front of UP CM’s office in Lucknow allegedly over police inaction in a land dispute case. According to sources, the mother-daughter duo sustained burn injuries and were admitted to a civil hospital where the condition of one of them was said to be critical.

READ: ITBP DG meets Uttarakhand CM; discusses infra development along China border

READ: CM Yogi gets ready for Ram Mandir construction; calls key meeting of all stakeholders