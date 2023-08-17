AIMIM Leader Abdullah Saadi, 3 Others Arrested In Shaik Sayeed Bawazir Murder Case

In the recent murder case of Shaik Sayeed Bawazir, Hyderabad Police arrested four suspects including AIMIM leader and Jalpally municipal council chairman Abdullah Saadi on Wednesday (16 August).

On August 11 an alleged rowdy sheeter named Shaik Sayeed Bin Abdul Rahmaan Bawazir, was killed on the first floor of the Buftaim building in Hyderabad. His father filed a police complaint and following which a murder case was registered and police started its investigation.

Explaining the modus operandi, police said that Shaik Bawazir was previously named in nine cases under different police stations of Hyderabad and Rachakonda. There were three POCSO cases also registered against him.

The accused Ahmed Bin Hajeb, who was also a rowdy sheeter of Bhavani Nagar police station is also allegedly involved in six cases in Hyderabad and Cyberabad. In 2021 while the deceased was in Chanchalguda Jail, in connection with a POCSO case, he met Ahmed Bin Hajeb, who too was in jail in connection with a case registered in Mirchowk police station. The two became friends and after their release from jail, both the deceased and accused continued their friendship. The deceased has also allegedly lured the accused Ahmed Bin Hajeb and committed unnatural sex with him.

The deceased started forcing the accused Ahmed Bin Hajeb to bring his friends to him for satisfying his sexual desires. The accused brought his friends to the deceased, who committed unnatural sex with him. The deceased also tried to commit unnatural sex with one Mohammed Ayub Khan, but the latter refused.

On knowing the relationship between Bawazir and Hajeb, Abdullah Saadi hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the deceased with the help of Hajeb and Mohammed Ayub Khan, to settle the personal grudges between the Ahmed Saadi family and the deceased. According to the police, the deceased had been making videos of adverse statements about the family of Abdullah Saadi and about their political positions with the intention to defame them in public by posting them on social media.

Another accused Omer Saadi, who is also a relative of Ahmed Bin Hajeb and Saleh Saadi family, took accused Hajeb to Barkas area, and got him introduced to Ahmed Saadi amd Saleh Saadi. Then Ahmed Bin Hajeb and Omer Saadi decided to kill the deceased and further Ahmed Saadi and Saleh allegedly offered Rs.13 lakh to the accusedHajeb.

Then the accused Ahmed Bin Hajeb procured one knife, and took the support of Ayyub, threatened and forced one Saud who is cousin of Hajeb to come with him to the deceased office on the pretext of unnatural sex with the deceased. Subsequently on August 9 the accused Hajeb contacted the deceased through phone, and informed him about bringing Saud, with whom the deceased has previously participated in unnatural sex. The deceased asked Hajeb to bring him to his office.

On the night of August 10 the accused Hajeb along with Saud and Ayyub went on two bikes, and one the way they also procured chilli powder. They reached the office of the deceased at about 11:40 pm. While Ayyub allegedly waited outside of the office, the accused Hajeb along with Saud went into the office of the deceased, where the deceased committed unnatural sex with Saud as Ahmed Bin Hajeb waited outside. After sometime the accused Hajeb sprinkled chilli powder in the eyes of the deceased and then stabbed him multiple times killing him. After the alleged murder, Hajeb along with Ayyub and Saud fled.