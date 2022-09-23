AIMIM Leader's Staff Attacked & Office Vandalised In Mumbra; Shocking Incident On Camera

A brutal attack and incident of vandalism has come to light from Maharashtra when some unknown people attacked the office of Asaduddin Owaisi's party --AIMIM in the Mumbra area of Thane district near Mumbai. The incident took place on Thursday, September 22, at around 8-9 PM in Thane near Mumbai when unknown miscreants barged into AIMIM leader and Mumbra assembly speaker Saif Pathan’s office.

The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV cameras stationed inside and outside the office of the AIMIM leader. As per the visuals, the assailants were seen attacking a man with sticks and rods after barging into the office. At first, one victim was assaulted by one person who after a few seconds was joined by the other attackers. The attackers ganged up and thrashed another victim as well and also ransacked the office. In the video clip, after a while, it is seen that some people broke up the altercation following which the attackers fled the spot.

As per the reports, two people present in the office at the time of the attack suffered injuries. Immediately after getting the information, the Thane police launched a probe into the matter and have also registered a case against the unknown people.