AIMIM MLA & Goons Abuse And Attack Doctors Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Trigger Protest

Amid Coronavirus outbreak in the country, a video surfaced of AIMIM Malegaon MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail and his supporters creating ruckus at a local hospital. They had allegedly pushed and made things difficult in the local hospital wherein two suspected COVID 19 patients were isolated. The incident took place even as Section 144 has been imposed in the state. Furthermore, sources informed that following the incident the doctors went on strike and will continue till the MLA and his supporters get arrested. The staff of the hospital is now sitting on a dharna outside Malegaon General Hospital.

As of date, 649 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 41 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 124. Ten deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

