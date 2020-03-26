The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WATCH: AIMIM MLA Blames Hospital Staff After He And His Goons Abuse & Attack Doctors

Law & Order

Republic TV confronted AIMIM Malegaon MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail after video emerged of him and his supporters abusing the doctors

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:

Amid Coronavirus outbreak in the country, a video surfaced of AIMIM Malegaon MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail and his supporters creating ruckus at a local hospital. They had allegedly pushed and made things difficult in the local hospital wherein two suspected COVID 19 patients were isolated. The incident took place even as Section 144 has been imposed in the state. Furthermore, sources informed that following the incident the doctors went on strike and will continue till the MLA and his supporters get arrested. The staff of the hospital is now sitting on a dharna outside Malegaon General Hospital. Later, Republic TV confronted the MLA and asked him to apologise.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates here

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Coronavirus
PUBLIC TRANSPORT DURING LOCKDOWN
Kashmir
1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH IN THE VALLEY
AIMIM
AIMIM MLA CONFRONTED
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES