WATCH: AIMIM MLA Blames Hospital Staff After He And His Goons Abuse & Attack Doctors

Amid Coronavirus outbreak in the country, a video surfaced of AIMIM Malegaon MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail and his supporters creating ruckus at a local hospital. They had allegedly pushed and made things difficult in the local hospital wherein two suspected COVID 19 patients were isolated. The incident took place even as Section 144 has been imposed in the state. Furthermore, sources informed that following the incident the doctors went on strike and will continue till the MLA and his supporters get arrested. The staff of the hospital is now sitting on a dharna outside Malegaon General Hospital. Later, Republic TV confronted the MLA and asked him to apologise.

