AIMIM's Waris Pathan Lodges Plaint Against Makers Of GitHub Over 'Bulli Bai' Controversy

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan on Monday lodged a complaint against the makers of 'GitHub' app and people involved in 'Bulli Bai' and 'Sulli deals'. The AIMIM leader informed that he met the Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner (Law & Order) & Joint Commissioner (Crimes) in Mumbai and requested them to arrest the perpetrators immediately.

Waris Pathan took to Twitter to inform about the complaint and wrote, "Met the Commissioner of Police, Joint Commisioner (Law & Order) & Joint Commissioner (Crimes) today in Mumbai & submitted complaint against makers of 'GitHub' website/app &people involved in #Bullideals & #Sullideals & also requested to immediately arrest the perpetrators ASAP!".

He also stated that AIMIM would have reacted the same even if this would have happened with Hindu women as disrespecting women is condemnable. He mentioned that the officers have assured him to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

This comes after the 'Bulli Bai' portal sparked massive outrage across the country for sharing pictures of women from various professions including journalists, social workers, and others accompanied by derogatory content.

Mumbai Police files case against 'Bulli Bai' developer

Amid massive uproar against the application, the Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged a case against the app developer hosted on GitHub. In the said case filed at West Region Cuber Police Station, Sections 153 (A), 153 (B), 295 (A), 54 (D), 509, 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked along with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The 'Bulli Bai' app incident holds similarity to the 'Sulli Deals' upload that happened in July last year. It is learned that the 'Bulli Bai' app worked similar to how Sulli Deals did.

IT Minister on 'Bulli Bai' controversy

As about 100 influential Muslim women's photographs were posted for auction on an app, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed GitHub, the hosting platform, to block the user. He then shared a tweet confirming the same and informed that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and police authorities are coordinating further action. Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) is the nodal agency that deals with cyber security threats.