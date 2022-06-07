AIMPLB Defends Kanpur Rioters; Accuses UP Govt Of 'discriminatory Action' On June 3 Clash

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for its "one-sided" action against rioters in Kanpur. As the police began apprehending miscreants who were engaged in stone-pelting on June 3, the Muslim Body accused the Yogi government of taking discriminatory action against the protestors.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of the AIMPLB, issued a statement saying “unilateral and discriminatory action being taken against the Kanpur violence protesters in Uttar Pradesh is regrettable and condemnable”.

At least 3 people including police personnel were injuried in a clash that erupted in Kanpur on Friday, over the controversial remarks by BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended from the party. Violence broke out after a group of protesters forced the closure of shops in the Beconganj area after the Friday Namaz.

The police on Saturday, June 4, registered three FIRs against more than 1,000 unknown persons, out of which 38 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Defending the rioters, the AIMPLB has now claimed that the action by Kanpur police is 'unjust.'

Musim Body seeks legal action against ex-BJP leaders

Further reacting to the suspension of two BJP spokespersons from the party over their remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Rahmani said that mere suspension is inadequate and the two should be “punished strictly”.

“Some activists of the ruling party of the country made objectionable and indecent remarks on the Prophet, it caused severe pain to all the Muslims of the country and at the global level. Due to this, the reputation of the country has been hurt. Suspending the ‘perpetrators’ of such ‘heinous crimes’ from the party is certainly a good thing but it is not enough.”

Demanding legal action against the leaders, Rahmani said, a law should be made which criminalizes insulting symbols of faith of any religion and immediate legal action could be taken against them.

पैग़म्बर-ए-इस्लाम ﷺ पर अपमानजनक और अशोभनीय टिप्पणी करने वाले भाजपा सदस्यों को पार्टी से निलंबित करना पर्याप्त नहीं, कड़ी सज़ा और प्रभावी क़ानून आवश्यक - महासचिव बोर्ड#ProphetMuhammad pic.twitter.com/ZgVe2pRwew — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) June 6, 2022

On Sunday, the Delhi BJP expelled its media head from the party for his social media comment on Prophet Muhammad while the party suspended its spokesperson for her comment against Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate.

