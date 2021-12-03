Air Pollution: SC Permits Construction Of Hospitals In Delhi; Subject To CAQM Directions

As air quality continues to deteriorate in Delhi, making it the world's second most polluted city, all construction works have been prohibited in the National Capital Region on the orders of the Supreme court. The Delhi government told the top court that the ban is adversely affecting the construction of healthcare centres and hospitals in the capital.

The government filed an affidavit in the apex court, urging it to exempt the construction of hospitals from the ban as they 'are essential in tackling a potential third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.' The Centre also supported the Delhi government's plea to allow the construction of hospitals. While hearing the matter on Friday, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana allowed construction activities of hospitals in Delhi, subject to compliance with CAQM directions.

"Permissions have been sought by Delhi for the construction of some hospitals. Subject to Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Directions, they are permitted," the apex court ruled.

In its affidavit, the Delhi government had stated that construction work is being carried out in 19 government hospitals to provide better health infrastructure for the benefit of patients amid risks of a third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government also told the Supreme Court that the closure of industries may affect sugarcane and milk industries in the state. It added that UP is in the downward wind and the air is mostly coming from Pakistan. To this, CJI NV Ramana quipped, "so you want to ban industries in Pakistan?"

SC gives ultimatum to Centre and Delhi government

The top court had given 24 hours deadline to the Centre and Delhi government to come up with a serious plan for the implementation of air pollution control measures. During Friday's hearing, the Central Government informed the court that it has constituted a five-member task force to monitor compliance with its directions to control air pollution. Additionally, the Government has informed that surprise checks would take place to ensure all the preventive steps to control pollution are being followed.

On Friday, the SC had pulled up the Delhi government over the resumption of schools despite the city's poor air condition." When the government implemented work from home for adults, why children are being forced to go to school?" the bench had asked. After the hearing, the Delhi government announced the closure of all schools in the national capital until further notice.

Delhi Air quality remains in the 'very poor' category

On Friday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 385. Notably, an AQI of 0-50 indicates acceptable air quality, 51-100 indicates satisfactory air quality, 101-200 indicates moderate air quality, 201-300 indicates poor air quality, 301-400 indicates very bad air quality and 401-500 indicates severe/hazardous air quality.

Image: PTI/Representative