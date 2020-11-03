Aircel Maxis Case: CBI, ED Granted Time Till December 2 To Complete Investigation

In the latest development in the high-profile Aircel-Maxis case which involves former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, a special court in Delhi granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) more time to complete their investigation. After Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, submitted that the investigation was on hold due to the pendency of LRs that had been issued to the different countries, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar of Rouse Avenue Court granted the central agencies time till December 2 to complete their probe.

Meanwhile, both the ED and the CBI have filed a status report in the court following the court's orders which came in response to the chargesheet that was earlier filed by the agencies. The court while studying the chargesheet earlier had observed that the allegations labelled against P Chidambaram and his son appeared to be "quite serious in nature." Both Chidambaram and Karti are currently out on bail in the matter.

Read: Aircel-Maxis Case: Here's All You Need To Know After P Chidambaram Is Named As An Accused

Read: Aircel-Maxis Case: CBI Names P Chidambaram And Karti Chidambaram As Accused In Its Chargesheet. Full Details Here

What is the Aircel-Maxis case?

In March 2006, Malaysian firm Maxis Communications acquired a 74% stake in Aircel in Rs 3500 crore deal. Five years later, in May 2011, C Sivasankaran, the founder of Aircel, filed a complaint with the CBI alleging that former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran had arm-twisted him into making the sale. In November 2011, the CBI filed an FIR against Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanidhi Maran accusing them of quid pro quo for allegedly facilitating the deal for Maxis. Maxis had allegedly also been granted a license to operate within six months of the takeover of Aircel.

From then onwards the CBI continued to probe the case against the Marans till February 2017 when all charges against them were dropped by a special CBI court which did not find them guilty of the charges made out in the chargesheet. In December 2014, however, even as the case against the Marans continued, the CBI examined former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's role in the deal. The deal to acquire Aircel entailed a foreign investment, which, as per the extant norms required clearance from the (now defunct) Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB). The FIPB at that time reported to the Union Finance Minister, i.e. P Chidambaram.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Chidambaram Wants Joe Biden's Quote To Be 'vow' For People Of Bihar, MP Before Elections

Read: Dr Swamy Predicts 'he Can Be Sent Back To Jail On A New Case' After Chidambaram Gets Bail