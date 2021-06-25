Aisha Sultana Gets Anticipatory Bail From Kerala HC In Lakshadweep Sedition Case

The Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to actor-filmmaker Aisha Sultana after she was booked on sedition charges. A First Information Report was filed against Sultana for her statement that the Centre had used COVID-19 as a ‘bioweapon’ against the people of Lakshadweep. This is after her appearance before the Kavaratti police in Lakshadweep on Sunday, as directed by the court.

Aisha Sultana gets High Court relief in sedition case

As per an ANI report, the bench stated, "Prima facie, the offences alleged by the prosecution are not attracted. She has no criminal antecedents. She is not likely to flee from justice," while granting her anticipatory bail.

The court had previously granted Sultana anticipatory bail for a week on June 17.

The court had asked her to appear for questioning on June 20 at the Lakshadweep Kavaratti police station, but directed that she be granted bail in case of her arrest.

Aisha Sultana had been booked on June 10 under Sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party Lakshadweep president Abdul Khader.

She had made the controversial comment during a Malayalam news channel debate. "They used a bioweapon. I can say surely, the Centre has clearly used bioweapon," she was quoted as saying. Her comment was in reference to COVID-19 cases allegedly rising in Lakshadweep after administrator Praful Khoda's Patel's 'objectionable' decisions like relaxing the mandatory 14-day quarantine before entering the union territory.