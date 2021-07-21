Aisha Sultana Not Cooperating With Probe: Lakshadweep Admin Underscores 'sedition' In HC

The Lakshadweep Administration on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that filmmaker Aisha Sultana had deleted her mobile chats following registration of a sedition case against her by the Kavaratti Police. Sultana has been accused in a sedition case and the local administration alleged that she is not cooperating with the investigation.

The administration submitted the statement to the Court through the Senior Central Government Standing Counsel S Manu while hearing a plea of Aisha Sultana seeking to revoke the FIR on the sedition case registered against her by the police for her 'bio-weapon' remarks.

"Sultana not cooperating with the probe, refused to provide documents"

Slamming the filmmaker for her remarks, the Lakshadweep Administration said that Sultana has not been properly cooperating with the investigation and that she refused to provide documents demanded by the police. "On the other hand, she raised several baseless allegations against the police after the filing of the case and indulged in a malicious campaign against the police through media," the Lakshwadeep government said in its statement.

It may be noted here that the Lakshadweep-based actor and filmmaker had earlier assured cooperation with the police in the sedition case lodged against her.

I'll cooperate with the police of Lakshadweep. They have asked me to appear tomorrow. I hope I will get justice. I have not done anything against the country. I'll fight until Lakshadweep gets justice: Aisha Sultana, filmmaker pic.twitter.com/yCqJ39BZn3 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

Lakshadweep administration says Sultana unleashed false propaganda against the government

The government of Lakshadweep further stated the filmmaker apparently tried to dissuade the police from conducting a proper investigation by unleashing false propaganda. "The investigation is in a preliminary stage. Quashing of FIR in the exercise of the powers under Section 482 CrPC is justified only in exceptional circumstances and no such special circumstances exist in the case on hand," maintained the government.

The 36-year-old independent director had alleged in an interview with a media house that the Central government used the COVID pandemic as a 'bio-weapon' against the people of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. She also compared it with the allegation that China has also used the COVID virus as a bio-weapon against other countries which suggests that the Government of India has acted similarly against the people of Lakshadweep.

The administration also stated that it can be prima facie considered as an attempt to 'excite disaffection among the masses towards the Government of India. "The statement made by her has a tendency to create disorder or disturbance of public peace by resort to violence. It also prima facie amounts to an assertion prejudicial to national integration. Hence, the crime has been registered for the offences under Sections 124 A and 153B," it said.

Filmmaker accused of acting with deliberation to cause 'disaffection and disorder'

The union territory administration further mentioned that the accused had acted with deliberation to cause 'disaffection and disorder' and had consciously intended to bring into contempt the government established by law and that the conduct of the accused is outside Explanations 2 and 3 to Section 124A IPC. The statement submitted by the administration said that there is an intent to create alienation and bring about estrangement to fuel discontent and unrest which is an act squarely covered by Section 124A (Sedition).

The accused filmmaker later made some clarifications and justifications to avoid penal consequences. However, the government refuted, holding that such actions will not absolve the criminal liability for the offense already completed. "There is also no requirement of any imminent violence to sustain a charge under section 124 A as canvassed by the petitioner," it said.

The administration also made remarks in its submission against Media One Channel, which is a Malayalam news channel where Aisha Sultana made this 'bio-weapon' remark. The statement reads, "The Media One channel management is also not properly cooperating with the investigation and any information sought by the police through statutory notices have not been furnished by the channel."

The case is likely to be considered by the Court again on July 22. The Lakshadweep police had on 10 June, booked the filmmaker for allegedly calling the Union territory's administrator Praful K Patel a 'bio-weapon'. Sultana had allegedly said that the Centre was using Administrator Patel as a “bio-weapon” against Lakshadweep while she was invited in a debate over the contended reforms introduced in Lakshadweep. The interview had taken place on the Malayalam television channel MediaOne TV on 7 June.

“Before the Centre took care of the union territory, Lakshadweep had 0 cases of COVID-19. Now, it is reporting a daily spike of 100 cases. What the Centre has deployed is a bioweapon. I can say this clearly that the central government has deployed a bioweapon against the people of Lakshadweep,” she had said in the debate.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Pic - Lakshwadeep Insta/ ANI)