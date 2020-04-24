Ajaz Khan Granted Bail On Surety Of Rs 1 Lakh After Being Arrested For Communal Remarks

Law & Order

Actor Ajaz Khan, who was in police custody till April 24, has been granted bail by the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Friday. Khan was granted bail on the surety of Rs 1 lakh after he was arrested on April 18th on charges of defamation, hate speech and violation of prohibitory orders. Sections 153A,121,117,188,501,504 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked in the FIR registered against Khan at the Khar Police station. 

On Saturday he was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his alleged communal statement during a Facebook Live interaction. He had reportedly said: "If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?"

