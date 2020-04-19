No Relief For Ajaz Khan; Actor To Be In Custody Till April 24 For Alleged Communal Remarks

A day after his arrest, actor Ajaz Khan has been sent to Police custody on Sunday till April 24 by Bandra Magistrate court. On Saturday he was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his alleged communal statement during a Facebook Live interaction. He had reportedly said: "If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?" Sections 153A,121,117,188,501,504 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked in the FIR registered against Khan at the Khar Police station.

Ajaz Khan alleges conspiracy by BJP

In the FB Live interaction, he spoke about the Bandra incident where more than a thousand people gathered near the Railway station. They were reportedly demanding permission to return to their hometown after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3. Khan alleged that this was a pre-planned conspiracy by BJP to defame Muslims and in turn, defame Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray. He also claimed that BJP was trying to snatch the reins of the state from the Maharashtra CM by playing communal politics.

The people had allegedly assembled in Bandra after rumours spread about the possibility of the commencement of trains. Reportedly, a journalist of a regional news channel misinterpreted an internal communication of the Railways and reported that special trains for migrants would be run. The Mumbai Police registered an FIR in this matter against 800-1000 unknown accused persons. Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149, 186(obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (disobeying order under this Act) of the Epidemic Act were invoked. Additionally, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh promised very strict action against those indulged in rumour-mongering.

