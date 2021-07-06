Ajaz Khan's Bail Rejected By Mumbai Court Following Arrest By NCB In Drugs Racket

Controversial actor Ajaz Khan's bail application was rejected by Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Tuesday. The actor had applied for bail following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs racket in Mumbai. The 'Bigg Boss' fame actor had been picked up by the NCB on March 30 during a probe into a larger drugs syndicate allegedly operating in Mumbai.

Ajaz Khan drugs case

On Match 30, NCB reached Mumbai airport to detain Ajaz Kahn as soon as he returned from Rajasthan, His name had surfaced during the interrogation of an alleged drug peddler identified as Shadab Khan. As per sources, actor Ajaz Khan has been accused of being a part of the 'Batata Gang' that runs a drug syndicate in Mumbai. After an eight-hour interrogation, he was remanded to NCB custody.

During his interrogation, Ajaz Khan had claimed that no drugs were found on him and only sleeping pills were found at his residence. He stated that the pills were being consumed by his wife who was suffering from depression after her miscarriage. This was after 4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets was seized from his residence. However, the NCB said that the main reason behind his arrest was not the sleeping pills but the alleged links that had surfaced between him and the 'Batata Gang'. His name had cropped up during the investigation of Shadab Batata after his arrest.

Actor Ajaz Khan's bail application rejected by Mumbai's Esplanade Court. He was arrested in connection with a drugs case. — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

This is not the first time that Ajaz Khan's name has emerged in a drugs racket. In 2018, the former Bigg Boss season 7 contestant was arrested by Navi Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell from a Mumbai hotel after eight ecstasy tablets were found in his possession.