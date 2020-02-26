WATCH: NSA Ajit Doval Visits Violence-hit Areas In Delhi; Speaks To Worried Citizens

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval who was given the charge of reining in the violence in parts of the national capital has said that the situation is now under control.

"Have confidence in the law enforcement agencies, Police is doing its job. Home Minister has made all the arrangements. The Hindu and Muslim areas have been secured and there is no problem at all," Doval said in his brief media interaction before departing from the Babarpur area. He said that people have a sense of unity among them and there is no enmity; however some miscreants and criminal minds try to incite violence.

Doval also communicated with locals in the violence-stricken areas and insisted that they speak directly to the police if they face any problem, as the police will assist them with any issue.

NSA interacts with locals, assures them of the situation being under control

Doval is his interaction with the people said, "No one has the right to take law in hand. It is our duty to secure you, we will even sacrifice ourselves for duty." The NSA also insisted that the people "Do not do stone pelting or throw crude bombs etc. All the residents have to coexist. Live peacefully" adding that law and police are there to take care of the people. People were also seen talking to Doval and confiding in him saying that they trust him with their lives and are now at ease after him taking control of the situation.

The NSA was given charge of the situation on Tuesday evening after which he visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other areas in North-east Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities. The police personnel were then given a free hand to respond.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police and his ministry officials. Newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava also attended the meeting, which started at around 7 pm and lasted till 10 pm. Shah had also chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in the national capital.

