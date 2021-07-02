Ajit Pawar Reacts To ED Attaching Factory Linked To Him, Says 'right To Conduct Inquiry'

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets of Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sugar Karkhana worth over 65 crores under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) related to Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB), Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar gave his first reaction, saying that 'nothing came out' in previous investigations.

The Deputy CM said, "Agency has the right to conduct an inquiry. Earlier CID and ACB did an investigation but nothing came out. EoW probe is also underway. Investigation done from all sides but nothing came out."

"I will surely appeal wherever it is required because many workers' bread and butter is completely based on the Jarandeshwar factory (named by ED in a PMLA case). I will be taking advocates' advice and do whatever is needed," Pawar added.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut had earlier said, "Everyone knows about the controversy investigated by ED and CBI. If anyone thinks this can break the Maharashtra government, they're wrong. Even if the Army is deployed, nothing will change."

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets of Jarandeshwar Sugar Factory worth Rs 65 crores in Satara leased to a company related to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar, as part of the probe into a money laundering case pertaining to Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB), an ED press release said.

ED has attached assets of M/s Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sugar Karkhana (purchase price of Rs. 65,75,00,000/- in the year 2010) situated at Chimangaon, Koregaon, Satara, Maharashtra under PMLA in a case related to Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank. — ED (@dir_ed) July 1, 2021

ED's investigation so far

"Ajit Pawar was one of the prominent and influential members of the Board of Directors of MSCB at the relevant time. The SSK was purchased by Guru Commodity Services Pvt. Ltd. and was immediately leased to Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd., which is presently operating the Jarandeshwar SSK. The major part of the funds utilized towards the purchase of the said SSK was received from Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd. which received the same from Sparkling Soil Pvt. Ltd., a company related to Ajit Pawar and his wife," the ED said in a statement.

"Investigations further revealed that though Guru Commodity Services Pvt. Ltd. (a dummy company) was used to acquire the said SSK, the sugar mill was actually controlled and run by Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd. Further, the SSK has been used as a vehicle by Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills for obtaining a loan to the tune of Rs 700 crore (approx.) from Pune District Central Co-operative Bank and Ors. during from 2010 till date," it added.

The ED further said, "assets held in the name of Guru Commodity Services Pvt. Ltd. (leased to Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd.) in the form of land, building, and structure, plant, and machinery of Jarandeshwar SSK, being proceeds of crime, the same has been provisionally attached under PMLA".

