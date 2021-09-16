Akali Dal Denied Nod For Protest March In Delhi On Farm Laws Anniversary

In a key development, the Delhi government along with the state police have denied permission to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to hold a march against the farm laws. SAD had earlier announced that the party would hold a peaceful march in Delhi on September 17 in support of the farmer’s protest. The controversial Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha on September 17 last year.

The Delhi government have now denied permission for SAD to hold their protest march. The party had asked for permission to hold a march from Rakabganj Gurdwara to the Parliament demanding repeal of the laws. The party had also informed that the march would be completely peaceful. However, the government have now turned down the permission request citing the law-and-order situation in the region.

Meanwhile, SAD has already made claims that the protest march will take place despite having no permission. The party claimed that the March would be peaceful and it has the right to hold March as a part of democracy. Currently, all party members from the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab have moved to Delhi in order to participate in the protest. Having denied permission, the Delhi police will look at restricting the party members from exiting the Rakabganj Gurdwara to march to the parliament.

Navjot Sidhu attacks Akali Dal over farm laws

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday launched a frontal attack on SAD claiming that the Badals laid the foundation for the Centre's three farm laws. Addressing a press briefing, Sidhu pointed out similarities between The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Punjab Contract Farming Act, 2013 passed by the state Assembly during Parkash Singh Badal's tenure as the CM. For instance, he claimed that both laws mandated dispute settlement by bureaucracy and did not mention MSP guarantee.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Image: PTI