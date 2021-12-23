Akali Dal Leader Bikram Majithia Seeks Pre-arrest Bail After MHA Issues Look Out Circular

In a key development on Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia applied for anticipatory bail before the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Mohali. This comes a day after the Bureau of Immigration, falling under the aegis of the Union Home Ministry, issued a Look Out Circular against Majithia on the Punjab Police's request in a bid to prevent him from fleeing abroad. While specifying that the LOC will remain in force until a deletion request is received, it added that the accountability of executing it lies with the Punjab Police.

As per sources, the state police took this step as the MLA has reportedly gone underground to evade arrest in the drugs case registered at the Punjab State Crime Police Station on Monday. The FIR under Sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act is based on a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu. Bikram Majithia's brother-in-law Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is the CM face of the SAD-BSP alliance in the Punjab polls, dubbed this as a "false case" and warned the persons misusing their official positions will face repercussions in the future.

Majithia's plea mentioned, "The current dispensation i.e. the Congress led government has left no stone unturned to misuse its powers and position for wreaking vengeance upon its political opponents. To target the Applicant/Petitioner is one of the major election planks of the current government. To fulfill its election stunt, the Congress government of the State of Punjab has been day and night browbeating officers to register false cases against the senior leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal including the Applicant/Petitioner."

It added, "It is pertinent to mention here that in his public life, the Applicant-Petitioner has remained MLA for three consecutive terms and has also had the privilege of serving as a Cabinet Minister in the State Government with important portfolios including Revenue, Renewable Energy, NRI Affairs etc. There has been no allegation of any kind of misconduct in any of the decisions taken by the Applicant-Petitioner as a Minister in any of the departments, even by the opposition. This only goes to show that the present case has been falsely and baselessly planted on the Applicant-Petitioner."

CM seeks people's support

Interestingly, both AAP, as well as Captain Amarinder Singh too, contended that this was a false case filed on the eve of elections. For instance, the former Punjab CM claimed that the Punjab Police had erred in filing a case against Bikram Majithia as the report on drug trafficking was still lying with the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a sealed cover. Justifying the probe on Tuesday, CM Charanjit Singh Channi said, "Punjab government is committed to taking legal action against drug traffickers and delivering justice to Punjabis. This is a tough battle and I request all Punjabis to support me in this fight against drugs".

My dear Punjabis, I want to make a request pic.twitter.com/pazkUy8ua4 — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) December 21, 2021

Image: Twitter