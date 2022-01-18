Akali Dal Leader Bikram Singh Majithia's Interim Bail In Drugs Case Extended Till Jan 24

In a major development, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest to Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia. The extension has been granted to the SAD leader and former Punjab minister till January 24 in the drugs case. On January 10, the high court granted anticipatory bail to Majithia and directed him to join the January 12 probe. The special investigation team questioned him for more than two hours in connection with a case registered against him. A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Majithia by the Punjab Police for his alleged involvement in a drugs case on December 20.

Earlier, while seeking anticipatory bail before the HC, the SAD leader contended that to target him was one of the major election planks of the current Congress-led Punjab government. The Court heard Majithia's plea on January 5 for one and a half hours but did not pass an order on interim protection and sought a response from the state government by January 10. This was Majithia’s second attempt to get the pre-arrest bail plea, as his previous petition was dismissed by Mohali Court on December 24.

Bikram Singh Majithia booked in drugs case

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was booked in a drugs case on December 20, ahead of polls. On the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, an FIR was registered against him at the State Crime Police Station in Mohali's Bureau of Investigation under Sections 25, 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act. The action on the SAD leadership comes at a time when Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu had been piling pressure on the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government to crack the whip on the drug mafia.

