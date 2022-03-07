Alapan Bandyopadhyay Faces Setback As Delhi HC Quashes Ex-WB CS' Plea Against CAT Order

In a setback for ex-West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, the Delhi High Court quashed his plea against the order transferring his plea from the Central Administrative Tribunal's Kolkata branch to its principal bench in the national capital. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Jyoti Singh observed that it found no reason to interfere with the order of the CAT. At the same time, the HC made it clear that it had not commented upon the disciplinary proceedings against the petitioner including the competence of the Centre to initiate such action.

Bandyopadhyay had moved the Delhi HC after the Supreme Court allowed the special leave petition filed by the Union government challenging the Calcutta HC order dated October 29, 2021. Via this order, the Calcutta HC had quashed the transfer of the former WB Chief Secretary's plea from the CAT's Kolkata bench to its principal bench. On January 6, the SC bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar ruled that the Calcutta HC did not have the jurisdiction to deal with this plea.

The tussle between the Centre & WB government

A 1987-batch IAS officer, Alapan Bandyopadhyay came under the eye of a storm on May 28, 2021, after leaving a review meeting on Cyclone Yaas chaired by PM Modi halfway. Accompanied by then Chief Secretary, WB CM Mamata Banerjee handed over a report detailing the damage caused by the cyclone and the required redevelopment package for the state and thereafter left the room for her pre-scheduled survey of other cyclone-affected areas with the permission of the PM. On the same day, Bandyopadhyay was recalled on central deputation and asked to report to Delhi by 10 am on May 31, 2021.

Maintaining that such an order was "patently illegal" as the decision was taken without his consent, the bureaucrat highlighted that he had worked continuously with the West Bengal government. Subsequently, the state government refused to comply with the Centre's order and appointed him as the Chief Advisor of Banerjee for the next three years after his retirement on May 31, 2021. The ex-Chief Secretary was then issued a show-cause notice under Section 51 of the National Disaster Management Act to which he replied on June 3, 2021.