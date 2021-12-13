Alert Sounded In J&K's Kupwara After SPO Absconds With Local BJP Leader's AK-47 Rifles

An alert has been sounded in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district after Special Police Officer (SPO) with two AK-47 rifles fled. The SPO snatched the weapon from a guard of a local BJP leader. According to the on-ground information, the SPO was assisted by a local On Ground Worker (OGW). An official confirmation on the matter is awaited however the BJP leader is identified as Abdul Rasheed Zarger who fought BDC elections but lost. The J&K Police is currently on duty to bring SPO back. Important to mention that Zarger is also the Former District President of BJP.

BJP leader's house attacked in Rajouri

Earlier in August, a terrorist had attacked BJP leader Jasbir Singh's house when five of Singh's family members were present. The members were injured, and a minor was killed, in a grenade explosion caused by terrorists at 9 pm. The deceased minor was identified as Jasbir Singh's nephew.

BJP leader Wasim Bari killed by terrorists

In July 2020, BJP leader Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed, and brother Umar Bari were killed by the terrorists who fired from a short-range with a pistol. Though the family had a security cover of ten PSOs, none of them was around when the incident occurred. According to reports, their residence is very close to the Bandipora Police Station. Unfortunately, the BJP leader and his family succumbed to their injuries. Earlier, IGP Vijay Kumar had informed that two Lashkar terrorists were behind the attack and ten PSOs were arrested.

Later in September, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had informed that the terrorist was killed in an encounter of Bandipora encounter.

Terrorists attack BJP neta's residence killing policeman

In another incident of central Kashmir's Nowgam area, BJP leader Anwar Khan's guard was attacked by terrorists, leaving the police officer critically injured. The cop was on duty with Khan at his residence. Soon after the attack, he was immediately admitted to a hospital. The terrorists had decamped with the AK-47 rifle of the policeman when the BJP leader was not present at his residence.