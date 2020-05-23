FIR Lodged Against 150 People For Participating In An Animal Funeral Procession In Aligarh

A lockdown violation has come to the light amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has compelled the citizens of the country to stay at home. An FIR has been lodged in connection to an incident in which, around 150 people participated in a procession to bury a cow carcass in a village in Aligarh amid lockdown.

Around 150 people participated in a procession to bury a cow carcass in a village in Aligarh. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident: Anil Samaniya, Circle Officer (CO) Civil Lines, Aligarh. (22.05.2020) pic.twitter.com/Uh2RexlwlE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2020

The case was registered against 25 identified and 125 unidentified persons including 100 women, under sections 188 (disobedience) and 269 (act likely to spread infection) of IPC and section 3 in the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, after a video of the lockdown violation went viral on social media.

Bull Funeral in Madhurai

A similar incident had occurred in Tamil Nadu, hundreds of villagers in Maduvarapatti, Madurai flouted social distancing norms and participated in the funeral of a bull. The bull was owned by a local temple in the village and had participated in various Jallikattu events representing the village. The district administration took serious note of the incident and registered FIR against the villagers who conducted the funeral.

The violations of lockdown occurred even as the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the governments of all states and union territories to strictly implement all measures to contain COVID-19. MHA spokesperson has also informed that local authorities have been directed to take all steps necessary to ensure that the guidelines are being followed.

As per MHA guidelines, the last rites ceremony can have the participation of up to 20 persons for cremations. However, the lockdown violation in question pertains to the last rites of an animal.

MHA issues revised guidelines on lockdown 4.0

After the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31, the MHA on May 17 released its detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown. The MHA has allowed the delineation of red, green and orange zones as per state and UT governments, taking the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) into consideration. Moreover, the Centre has also imposed a mandatory night curfew in all areas from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM, except for essential activities.

As per MHA guidelines, metros, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, places of worship, and social/ political/ sport/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious events will remain prohibited. On the other hand, sports complexes and stadia are allowed to open without spectators. Moreover, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed on mutual consent and intra-state movement of vehicles can be allowed as per the state government's decision.

