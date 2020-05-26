Aligarh Man Flouts Norms; Booked For 25th Wedding Anniversary Celebration Amid Covid

A man was booked on Tuesday for celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with friends and relatives amid COVID-19 lockdown, Aligarh police said. The man identified as Pavan Varshney did not seek requisite permission for organising the event and flouted health norms, risking the lives of many people.

"Taking cognizance of the viral video on social media, the police have booked a man named Pavan Varshney for celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary. No permission was sought for holding the event. Social distancing was also not maintained by people present on the occasion," Vishal Pandey, Circle Officer said. "We have registered a case against 15 people and further action will be taken," he added.

In a video of the celebration, people are seen participating in the event without wearing masks as they dance together outside a house.

READ | Yogi Govt's First List Of UP Migrant Workers' Skill-mapping Ready Amid 'permission' Diktat

READ | Social Distancing Rules Flouted In Delhi’s Gazipur Mandi, People Remain Unfazed Amid COVID

150 held for Participating In An Animal Funeral Procession

Another lockdown violation had earlier come to light amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An FIR was lodged in connection to an incident in which around 150 people participated in a procession to bury a deceased cow in a village in Aligarh amid lockdown.

The case was registered against 25 identified and 125 unidentified persons including 100 women, under sections 188 (disobedience) and 269 (act likely to spread infection) of IPC and section 3 in the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, after a video of the lockdown violation went viral on social media.

WATCH | Lockdown Flouted In Karnataka's Ramanagara As Hundreds Attend Religious Fair

READ | Subdued Eid Celebrations In Delhi As COVID-19 Threat Looms Large

(With inputs from ANI)