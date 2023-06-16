Aligarh Man Found Dead In Greater Noida Residence, Police Suspect Suicide

A 21-year-old man was found dead inside a house in Greater Noida on Thursday with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The man from Aligarh district was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house in Sutyana village, which comes under Ecotech 3 Police Station limits, police said.

"Police today received a call from a local resident complaining about a foul smell emanating from the house," a police spokesperson said.

He said that local police along with a forensics team rushed to the spot and when they opened the house, they found the man's body hanging in the room.

The body was later sent for post mortem and the man's family has been informed, the spokesperson said, adding that the police has not received any complaint in the matter.