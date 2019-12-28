'Clerical Error', Claims Aligarh Police Confirming 1,000 Students Booked; Not 10,000

In a massive crackdown against the Aligarh Muslim University's protesting students, the district police on Saturday has booked 1000 students for violence, damaging public property during the clashes witnessed on December 15, as revealed by Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari. The police had earlier erroneously reported that 10000 students had been booked. The university which declared holidays post-clashes will resume on January 5.

#UPDATE Akash Kulhari,SSP Aligarh: There was a clerical mistake in the report, case registered against 1,000 students and not 10,000 https://t.co/uN6wbjOy8e — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

Allahabad HC seeks replies from UP govt, AMU on pleas against Aligarh protest violence

Previously on December 19, the Allahabad High Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government and AMU administration to reply to pleas on the violence occurred on December 15. The pleas filed had alleged that police had used baton charge and tear gas shells on students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Act. Earlier on December 18, the Supreme Court had directed the students to approach respective High Courts regarding their concerns.

Aligarh violence: AMU students caught breaking varsity gates amid claims of 'cop violence'

On Dec 15, students who were protesting had marched towards the main campus gate where they were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. Students allege that police and Rapid Action Force personnel forcibly entered the campus to detain the protestors. While the police have said that tear gas was used in self-defense as students allegedly tried to forcibly break one of the gates of the University while section 144 was in force, over 17 policemen and 60 students were allegedly injured in the clashes as protestors began to vandalise public property and torched up buses.

After the clashes, internet services had been snapped in the area, and administration vacated hostels and declared holidays till January 5. Reports state that a judicial has been ordered into the incident by a district magistrate and the teachers too have backed the students. On Friday, protesting students took a pledge to defend the Constitution and also read out the Preamble.

Yogi Adityanath slams protesting UP students: 'Main job is to raise anti-national slogans'

Several places in UP like Meerut, Lucknow, Bijnor, Rampur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Lucknow witnessed rampant violence in the past weeks against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to 21 deaths and many injured. Several videos of mobs of protestors attacking police have emerged, while the police too have resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas in several places of protests. UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 1100 to date. CM Yogi Adityanath has issued notice to 498 'vandals' and soon the police will identify the protesters and recover the losses.

